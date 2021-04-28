Anita Lane, former member of The Bad Seeds and The Birthday Party, has died

Anita Lane, the Australian musician and former member of The Bad Seeds and The Birthday Party, has died.

The news was confirmed by Louder Than War, who called the artist “one of the creative powerhouses who emerged from the vibrant Melbourne post-punk scene.”

After co-writing early Birthday Party tracks ‘A Dead Song’, ‘Dead Joe’ and ‘Kiss Me Black’, Lane went on to have a long and distinguished career, working with the likes of Kid Congo Powers, Gudrun Gut and Einstürzende Neubauten.

Following The Birthday Party’s split in the early 1980s, she co-wrote iconic Bad Seeds songs ‘From Her To Eternity’ and ‘Stranger Than Kindness’ with her then-boyfriend Nick Cave.

Lane also released a number of solo albums, including 1993’s ‘Dirty Pearl’ and 2001 album ‘Sex O’Clock’.

Since news of Lane’s death emerged today (April 28), fans and musicians have been paying tribute to the singer.

Leading the tributes is Nick Cave’s wife Susie, who wrote on Instagram: “Darling Anita,

We love you so much.” She then shared the lyrics to her husband’s 1986 track ‘Sad Waters’.

Bad Seeds member Warren Ellis also paid tribute, retweeting a picture of Lane from a Melbourne-based radio host.

From her to eternity – RIP Anita Lane (photograph Peter Milne) pic.twitter.com/ZemleFZ42J — Steve Cross (@kingarthur2) April 28, 2021

See a range of tributes to Anita Lane below.

I am extremely sad to hear of the passing of Anita Lane. She co-wrote early The Birthday Party classics with her then partner, @nickcave. Songs include Dead Joe, Kiss Me Black and A Dead Song. Another legend from the vibrant Melbourne Punk Scene lost. VALE. 🍃🥀🍂 #AnitaLane pic.twitter.com/DiGqWUsnDb — 𝓒𝓪𝓻𝓫𝓲𝓮 𝓦𝓪𝓻𝓫𝓲𝓮 🐓 (@CarbieWarbie) April 28, 2021

Hearing her album “Sex o Clock” as a child made a huge impression on me and my music -obviously. RIP icon ✨💖 https://t.co/gUC9GNWKpC — Holiday Sidewinder (@hsidewinder) April 28, 2021

Anita Lane has left this world. She made some of the sexiest & most melancholy music with Nick Cave & on her solo albums. My favourite work by her was the Gainsbourg albums with Mick Harvey. This remains one of the most beautiful arrangements of any song I've ever heard. 1/3 — Darren Day (@tootsday) April 28, 2021