Anita Lane, former member of The Bad Seeds and The Birthday Party, has died

The Australian singer co-wrote Bad Seeds hits 'From Her To Eternity' and 'Stranger Than Kindness'

Anita Lane
Anita Lane. Credit: Facebook.

Anita Lane, the Australian musician and former member of The Bad Seeds and The Birthday Party, has died.

The news was confirmed by Louder Than War, who called the artist “one of the creative powerhouses who emerged from the vibrant Melbourne post-punk scene.”

After co-writing early Birthday Party tracks ‘A Dead Song’, ‘Dead Joe’ and ‘Kiss Me Black’, Lane went on to have a long and distinguished career, working with the likes of Kid Congo Powers, Gudrun Gut and Einstürzende Neubauten.

Following The Birthday Party’s split in the early 1980s, she co-wrote iconic Bad Seeds songs ‘From Her To Eternity’ and ‘Stranger Than Kindness’ with her then-boyfriend Nick Cave.

Lane also released a number of solo albums, including 1993’s ‘Dirty Pearl’ and 2001 album ‘Sex O’Clock’.

Since news of Lane’s death emerged today (April 28), fans and musicians have been paying tribute to the singer.

Leading the tributes is Nick Cave’s wife Susie, who wrote on Instagram: “Darling Anita,
We love you so much.” She then shared the lyrics to her husband’s 1986 track ‘Sad Waters’.

Bad Seeds member Warren Ellis also paid tribute, retweeting a picture of Lane from a Melbourne-based radio host.

See a range of tributes to Anita Lane below.

