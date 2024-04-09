Anitta announces 2024 UK, European and North American shows for The Baile Funk Experience Tour

Anitta has announced a run of headline shows for her 2024 ‘Baile Funk Experience Tour’ – find all the details below.

The Brazilian singer-songwriter is due to head out on the road next month in support of her sixth album ‘Funk Generation’, which will be released on April 26.

Kicking off in Mexico City on May 18, the North American leg of ‘The Baile Funk Experience Tour’ will also include stop-offs in Los Angeles, Miami Beach, Toronto, Chicago and New York.

Anitta is then set to visit South America, with gigs scheduled in Bogotá, Lima, Santiago and Buenos Aires.

The artist will embark on a run of concerts in Europe too, with dates confirmed in Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, Ibiza, Madrid, Barcelona and Milan.

Anitta will play at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on June 28, marking her only UK date on the tour. Tickets for this show go on general sale at 10am BST this Friday (April 12) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Various pre-sales will go live via Ticketmaster this week.

Tickets for the North American shows go on sale at 10am local time on Friday – buy yours here. Visit Anitta’s official website for tickets to her South American and European tour dates.

Writing on social media yesterday (April 8), Anitta said: “The #BaileFunkExperience is about to take over the worlddddd!”

She continued: “I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’m preparing my first world tour to spread the energy of Brazilian funk across 13 countries, so you can party with me in a unique, intense, and up-close way! Get ready to feel the funk like NEVER before!”

Anitta’s 2024 European and UK tour dates are:

JUNE

25 – Metropol, Berlin

26 – Melkweg, Amsterdam

28 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

29 – Elysée Montmartre, Paris

JULY

01 – Pacha, Ibiza

03 – Sala La Riviera, Madrid

04 – Razzmatazz, Barcelona

07 – Fabrique, Milan

08 – Pacha, Spain

Speaking previously about her upcoming new album, Anitta explained: “‘Funk Generation’ is an album where I celebrate my roots.

“It’s where I express the power of [Rio de Janeiro’s] funk in every track, its unique, danceable, and sensual beats. It’s a rhythm born in the favelas, where I grew up, and it exudes resistance and art in every community.”

Last month saw the artist preview the collection with ‘Double Team’, a collaborative single with Brray and Bad Gyal.