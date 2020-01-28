Anna Calvi has announced a new, stripped-back rework of her acclaimed 2018 LP ‘Hunter’, with the release of its lead single seeing her team up with Courtney Barnett.

The new record, titled ‘Hunted’, is released on March 6, and features more guests including Julia Holter, Charlotte Gainsbourg and IDLES’ Joe Talbot.

Explaining the story behind ‘Hunted’, Calvi said: “During a break from touring I went back and listened to the first recordings I ever made of ‘Hunter’. These recordings capture the very moment I first wrote these songs, and recorded them on my own, in my attic studio.

“I find something especially intimate about sharing these most private recordings with my favourite singers and asking them to lend their voices and artistic sensibility.”

You can see the tracklist for ‘Hunted’ below.

1. Swimming Pool (feat. Julia Holter)

2. Hunter

3. Eden (feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg)

4. Away

5. Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy (feat. Courtney Barnett)

6. Wish (feat. Joe Talbot/IDLES)

7. Indies Or Paradise

Calvi and Barnett have collaborated for a new version of ‘Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy’, which sees the pair producing a fuzzy and lo-fi re-imagining of the original — hear it below.

Calvi described Barnett as “an amazing artist”.

“Her voice and guitar playing together are mind blowing,” she added of Barnett. “Her ability to connect the profound to the smallest moments of human experience is the unique talent of a true artist.”

Barnett returned the favour, saying of Calvi: “Anna is a completely awe-inspiring performer, it’s impossible to take your eyes off her onstage. I love her songwriting for its beautiful and perfect balance between aggression and tenderness.”

Check out Calvi’s upcoming tour dates below.

January

31 – Windmill Brixton, London (Independent Venue Week)

March

30 – Palais Montcalm, Quebec City

April

1 – Mod Club, Toronto

2 – Empty Bottle, Chicago

5 – Music Hall of Williamsburg

6 – Rough Trade NYC, Brooklyn

9 – The Echo, LA

11 – Coachella, California

15 – The Independent, San Francisco

18 – Coachella, California

May

29 – All Points East, London

August

6 – Haldern Pop Festival, Haldern

September

19 – Reeperbahn Festival, Hamburg

It’s the first new release from Calvi since she shared the original song that she wrote for the Peaky Blinders soundtrack last November.

She’s also the ambassador for Independent Venue Week, which began today. Earlier this month, she called on greater protection for independent music venues, saying they were “instrumental for me to becoming the artist I am now”.