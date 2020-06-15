Anna Calvi, Moby and more contribute to new Alzheimer’s benefit album

Anna Calvi and Moby are among the names who have contributed to a new Alzheimer’s benefit album.

‘The Longest Day – A Benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association’ is due out on Friday (June 19) via Mon Amie Records. All of the album’s proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Other contributors include New Order, Hayden Thorpe and Jon Hopkins, Sad13, Cold Specks, Algiers, Beach Slang, and more.

People who order physical copies of the album will have the option to include a loved one’s name in the liner notes. The album’s cover art was shot by photographer Ebru Yildiz – you see it below.

‘The Longest Day – A Benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association’ trackless is as follows:

01 Anna Calvi: ‘Adélaïde’

02 Rituals of Mine: ‘The Only Way Out Is Through’

03 Daniel Avery: ‘JXJ’

04 Cold Specks: ‘Turn to Stone’

05 TR/ST: ‘Destroyer’

06 Shadowparty: ‘Marigold’

07 Beach Slang: ‘Under the Milky Way’

08 New Order: ‘Nothing But a Fool (Extended Mix 2)’

09 HAAi: ‘Drumting’

10 J. Laser: ‘Dreamphone’

11 Sad13: ‘Who Goes There’

12 Algiers: ‘There Is No Year (Remix)’

13 Astronauts, Etc.: ‘The Border’

14 Wolfmanhattan Project: ‘Friday the 13th’

15 Hayden Thorpe & Jon Hopkins: ‘Goodbye Horses’

16 Moby: ‘In Between Violence’

17 Rhys Chatham: ‘For Bob – In Memory (2014) for Flute Orchestra’ Released on June 19, you can pre-order the album here. Meanwhile, New Order and Pet Shop Boys have announced the rescheduled dates for their joint Unity Tour. Advertisement The two bands were meant to begin a co-headline stint across North America in September, but were forced to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic. They confirmed the rescheduled tour dates, set to begin in September 2021, on social media. “Please hold on to your tickets as they will be honoured for the new dates,” New Order wrote in a Facebook post.