Anna Calvi says she’ll be “releasing lots of new music this year”

Anna Calvi has promised her fans that she’ll be releasing “lots of new music” in 2021.

The musician last released a solo album in 2018 with ‘Hunter’, her third studio LP. She reworked that record last year for the collaborative ‘Hunted’.

Calvi addressed her fans on her social media channels earlier today (January 6) with a new year’s message in which she declared “I’m ready for you 2021!”

“Happy new year everyone! I send you my best wishes,” she wrote. “I wish you a year filled with lots of shows, lots of dancing, lots of hugs, lots of dinner parties… Hopefully.

“I know it hasn’t started well with this new lockdown – I know it’s tough, and I hope you all are safe and healthy.”

Calvi continued by addressing the prospect of new music, saying: “I have been writing and I’m happy to say that I will be releasing lots of new music this year.

“I can’t wait to share it all with you.”

Last month Calvi was among the featured artists on a special live album that was released by the organisers behind Independent Venue Week.

This weekend (January 8) Calvi will take part in the David Bowie tribute livestream A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! to commemorate what would have been the late artist’s 74th birthday.