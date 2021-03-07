Anna Calvi says she’s recorded “enough songs for an album” in lockdown

Anna Calvi has revealed that she’s recorded enough new songs in lockdown to make a new album.

The musician last released a solo album in 2018 with ‘Hunter’, her third studio LP. She reworked that record last year for the collaborative ‘Hunted’.

Speaking in a new interview, Calvi said she’s in the early stages of recording what could be her next album but it depends on whether the songs she’s made in lockdown are “good enough”.

Asked what direction the songs will take, Calvi told Guitar.com: ” “I don’t know if I want to say yet, it’s early days. “I’m very much enjoying the exploration stage at the moment and anything is possible.”

She added: “I definitely have enough songs for an album, I’m just trying to decide whether they’re good enough and I’ve got an album. That’s the next stage.”

Calvi’s comments come after she promised fans earlier this year that she’ll be releasing “lots of new music” in 2021.

Addressing her fans on social media, she wrote: “I have been writing and I’m happy to say that I will be releasing lots of new music this year. I can’t wait to share it all with you.”

Elsewhere in Calvi’s Guitar.com interview, the Peaky Blinders composer revealed she’s been using guitar pedals more than ever before, which has enabled her to expand her “sonic universe”.

“I’m definitely more into experimenting with pedals than I used to be,” she said. “I used to think that everything should come from the hands, but now I’ve become a bit more open to having lots of pedals. It’s a lot of fun and an interesting way of sculpting your sonic universe.”

Meanwhile, Calvi was among the featured artists on a special live album that was released by the organisers behind Independent Venue Week.