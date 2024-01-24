Anna Calvi shares ‘Miquelon’ from ‘Peaky Blinders’ soundtrack

Anna Calvi has shared a new track called ‘Miquelon’, set to appear on her forthcoming original score for Peaky Blinders.

On Friday (January 26), Calvi will release the original score for seasons five and six of the hugely popular TV show, which she has contributed music to consistently.

Of her experience making music for the show, Calvi said: “Composing for Peaky Blinders was about atmosphere and space. There’s so much nuance when it comes to scoring to picture. It’s more about what you leave out than what you leave in.

Advertisement

“I had to let the voice of the actors do the talking but find ways of bringing out the emotion within that. I became completely obsessed with Tommy Shelby, I dreamt about him every night whilst I was working on the scores, I had to really inhabit the show.”

‘Miquelon’ is the opening music from season six, and you can listen to it below.

Expanding on her work on Peaky Blinders in a 2022 interview with NME, Calvi said: “I really had to get into [Tommy Shelby’s] head to write the score, and I very much had the idea that my guitar was his bravado and violence, while my voice was his hope for a better life.

“It’s darker this time, and there’s this feeling of time running out for Tommy. He could only go so far along this path before everything catches up with him.”

She added: “All along he’s had these outward enemies that he’s had to get away from, but it’s really the enemy within that’s finally going to get him. Trying to portray that with the music that’s a very internal struggle, that’s the one that really counts.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the Peaky Blinders movie will begin filming this year, creator Steven Knight has confirmed.

Since the hit BBC series came to an end in 2022 with season six, the show’s stars have been offering their thoughts on whether they’ll return for the film, with Cillian Murphy previously saying: “I would love to do a movie if there’s more story to tell. I’ll wait and see, but I have no update for you on that.”

As previously reported, the film is expected to be set during and after World War II, with Knight saying it will be “the same but different” to the series, and that viewers should “expect the unexpected”.