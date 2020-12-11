Anna Calvi, Sleaford Mods and more appear on new Independent Venue Week live album

Anna Calvi, Sleaford Mods and more all appear on a new live album which has been released by the organisers behind Independent Venue Week.

The nine-track vinyl-only album, out today (December 11), was recorded at various independent venues across the country.

‘Independent Venue Week LIVE 2020’ is available to buy from the Independent Venue Week website as well as a number of independent stores across the country.

Anna Calvi, who was the Independent Venue Week ambassador for 2020, commented: “Playing at The Windmill for IVW earlier this year brought back incredibly fond memories, both the excitement and nerves, of being on stage for the first time. Those experiences in small venues were so formative for me. It’s been such a privilege to be Ambassador for IVW this year and has been a special reminder of why all artists, no matter how big or small, must be vocal about the vitality of independent venues to our culture and support in any way we can to ensure they live on.”

See the album’s artwork, created by Bristol-based gig-going legend Big Jeff, and its tracklisting, below.

SIDE A

1. She Drew The Gun (Poem) – This Is Grassroots | Self Recorded at Home

2. The Howl & The Hum – Vitamins | The Tin Music and Arts, Coventry

3. Self Esteem – She Reigns | The Leadmill, Sheffield

4. W. H. Lung – Inspiration! | The Smokehouse, Ipswich

SIDE B

1. Earth Mother – F****r – I F**k Therefore I Am | The Smokehouse, Ipswich

2. Penelope Isles – Cut Your Hair | The Tin Music and Arts, Coventry

3. Anna Calvi – Swimming Pool | Rough Trade, East London

4. Billy Nomates – Call In Sick | The 100 Club, London

5. Sleaford Mods – Tweet Tweet Tweet | The 100 Club, London

Independent Venue Week has also announced that it will return for 2021. Hosting a week of gigs from Monday January 25 to Sunday January 31, next year’s ambassador for the annual event will be Arlo Parks.