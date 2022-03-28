Anne-Marie and Paloma Faith confirmed for ‘Concert For Ukraine’

Anne-Marie and Paloma Faith have been added to tomorrow’s (March 29) televised ‘Concert For Ukraine’ event in Birmingham.

Announced earlier this month, the two-hour benefit show will air on ITV tomorrow night in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee‘s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Ed Sheeran leads the line-up, and is set to perform along with Camila Cabello, Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter, Snow Patrol, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Manic Street Preachers, Tom Odell and Becky Hill at the show, which takes place at Resorts World Arena Birmingham.

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event – which is expected to raise over £3million – will be donated by ITV to the DEC fund.

Don't miss #ConcertForUkraine at #ResortsWorldArena with some of the UK's biggest stars on 29 March. Watch live on ITV, STV or online. Funds raised will go towards the DEC #UkraineAppeal to help provide aid to people fleeing conflict. Show your support: https://t.co/mYORFH6dLZ pic.twitter.com/2iHiya7vUL — DEC (@decappeal) March 27, 2022

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Ukrainian band Antytila have been told they can’t play the upcoming benefit concert for their country because it’s “only able to focus on the humanitarian situation”.

After hearing of the concert’s announcement, the members of Antytila – who are currently fighting the Russians in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv – sent a video message to Ed Sheeran via Facebook to ask to play the concert remotely from their home country.

The ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker responded by telling the band: “I just watched your video this morning, thank you so much for sending it. Firstly I just wanted to say to all Ukrainians, I love you, I stand with you and I’m so proud to be playing this fundraising event next week.”

However, Antytila have now been told they will not be permitted to perform as part of the benefit, with organisers explaining that the event must avoid association with the military.

“Because we are standing with guns and helmets, we are soldiers, and this concert is not for soldiers but for helping civilian people,” singer Taras Topolya said in a video posted to social media.

You can donate here to the Red Cross to help those impacted by the conflict, or via a number of other ways through Choose Love.