Anne-Marie reacts to BRITs 2022 onstage stumble: “Didn’t need my left ankle anyway”

Anne-Marie has reacted to her onstage stumble at the BRIT Awards 2022, which happened during her performance with KSI.

The pop star teamed up with the YouTuber-turned-musician and Digital Animals to perform their single ‘Don’t Play’ at the awards ceremony tonight (February 8).

The performance began with Anne-Marie singing her verse from her Little Mix collaboration ‘Kiss My (Uh Oh)’ from in front of a heart at the top of a small staircase. When she began to walk down the stairs, she missed one and tripped, landing on the stage a few steps below.

The star continued with the performance and later tweeted about the incident. “Didn’t need my left ankle anyway,” she wrote. See the performance below.

Didn’t need my left ankle anyway — 🖤ANNE-MARIE🖤 (@AnneMarie) February 8, 2022

Anne-Marie, KSI and Digital Animals joined the likes of Liam Gallagher, Adele, Little Simz, Sam Fender and Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon in playing live at tonight’s BRITs. You can keep up with all of the winners from the event as they happen here.

Last year, Anne-Marie released her second album ‘Therapy’. In a four-star review, NME said: “Therapy’ is infinitely more confident. It doesn’t over-stretch to push pop music forward, but it’s not far from the cutting edge, either […] Anne-Marie’s bold personality is finally given a chance to shine on a no-nonsense album that’s overflowing with chart-busting tunes and real-world attitude.”

The record featured a collaboration with US star Doja Cat, called ‘To Be Young’. The track was co-written by Billy Walsh, Louis Bell and Delacey.