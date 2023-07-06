Anne-Marie’s new single ‘TRAINWRECK’ inspired by being “happier” after “toxic relationship”

Anne-Marie has released her latest single ‘TRAINWRECK’ – tackling her feelings after leaving a “toxic relationship”.

‘TRAINWRECK’ is a follow-up to Anne-Marie’s Shania Twain collaboration ‘UNHEALTHY’ – the title track of her forthcoming third album.

Produced by Billen Ted and written by Anne-Marie, Kamille and Plested, the singer shared: “The song is about being with someone who’s not good for you, but you stay with them because you’re scared of what will be afterwards.

“You think that you’re going to be down and lost and lonely but then you dump them and realise how much happier you are without them in your life.”

According to a press release, “Pulling from all parts of her life, Anne-Marie’s new album ‘UNHEALTHY’ offers us a sneak peek into her perfectly imperfect world. Penned over a period when she felt ready to revisit and try and make sense of a host of raw, past relationships whilst also learning to process positive new ones.”

It continues: “The new album takes us on a journey from chaos to contentment; this is Anne-Marie standing tall, embracing an all-new version of herself that’s fiercer, bolder, more chaotic and blissfully happier than ever before.”

‘UNHEALTHY’ is set for release on July 28 via Major Tom’s and Asylum Records. The album follows her 2021 LP ‘Therapy‘.

In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “‘Therapy’ is infinitely more confident. It doesn’t over-stretch to push pop music forward, but it’s not far from the cutting edge, either. With songs taking influence from trance, indie and electronic music, every track on the album sounds so different that – at first listen – you’d be forgiven for thinking you’d tuned in to Spotify’s The Pop List instead.”

Anne-Marie will be embarking on ‘The Unhealthy Club’ tour later this year. The tour will see the singer play arena shows in Amsterdam, Cologne, Paris, Cardiff, Dublin, Birmingham, Manchester and London. Visit here for tickets and more information.

Anne-Marie’s ‘The Unhealthy Club’ tour dates are:

JULY

7 – St Austell, Eden Project

AUGUST

5 – Cork, Mitchelstown

NOVEMBER

14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live

16 – Cologne, Germany, E Werk

18- Paris, France, Olympia

20 – Cardiff, UK CIA

23 – Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

25 – Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena

26 – Manchester, UK, AO Arena

29 – London, UK, O2 Arena