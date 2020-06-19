GAMING  

Annie announces first album in a decade – hear new track ‘American Cars’

The Norwegian pop star's new record 'Dark Hearts' comes out in the autumn

By Will Richards
Annie
Annie, 2020. Credit: Press

Norwegian pop star Annie has announced details of her first new album in 11 years.

New album ‘Dark Hearts’ follows 2009’s ‘Don’t Stop’, and is set to come out on October 16. The album is being previewed by first single ‘American Cars’, which you can hear below.

Speaking of the new track, Annie says: “It was partly inspired by the David Cronenberg film Crash.  It was 2pm and the only other people in the cinema were two old men, a mum and her screaming baby, and sixteen-year-old me. It was quite a strange experience.

“The film is about pushing it to the edge. When you’re looking for something dark you don’t necessarily know why you’re doing it. But you’re pushing the boundaries. You can fall, or almost fall, but you climb back.”

 

Annie also spoke of how having two children in the time since her last album affected ‘Dark Hearts’, saying: “I did a lot of recording while I was pregnant, puking while I was singing. Stefan had to go out to buy me liquorice, but I still managed to do some quite good vocals.”

She goes on to call the record “the best album I’ve done so far. All the tracks fit so perfectly together – the themes are right there.”

Reviewing 2009’s ‘Don’t Stop’, NME wrote: “This is the story of the record that waited. In limbo since Annie’s split with Island Records last November, ‘Don’t Stop’ has been hanging around in various forms for almost a year.

“But, oh boy, was it worth the wait. Though production is split three ways between Xenomania, Paul Epworth and Timo Kaukolampi, the record is all Annie’s own.”

