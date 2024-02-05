Annie Lennox calls for ceasefire in Palestine as she joins Stevie Wonder, Jon Batiste for 2024 Grammys In Memoriam

Annie Lennox called for a ceasefire in Palestine while performing during the 2024 Grammys In Memoriam segment.

The star was one of three artists to perform during the segment, following Stevie Wonder and appearing ahead of Jon Batiste.

Lennox delivered a cover of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ in tribute to Sinead O’Connor during the section. In the end, she raised one arm in the air and said: “Artists for a ceasefire. Peace in the world.”

Advertisement

Wonder began the section, remembering his friend Tony Bennett and why he admired him, citing his “love for art, peace, unity and civil rights”. “Tony, I’m gonna miss you forever,” he said. “I love you always, and God bless that God allowed us to have you and have us in this time and space in our lives.”

He then performed a version of ‘For Once In My Life’, duetting with a video recording of Bennett, and ‘The Best Is Yet To Come’.

Stevie Wonder se apresentando no #Grammys pic.twitter.com/t5njfiGmYy — Cuscuz do Pop (@cuscuzdopop) February 5, 2024

Finally, Jon Batiste concluded the In Memoriam segment on a more upbeat note, delivering versions of Bill Withers’ ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ and Sound Of Blackness’ ‘About Optimistic’.

Advertisement

Elsewhere at the 2024 Grammys, Joni Mitchell reflected on her surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival as she collected the 10th Grammy of her career. Boygenius confirmed their familial bond amid reports they’re about to go on hiatus, while Dua Lipa premiered her new single ‘Training Season’ at the event.

Meanwhile, Tracy Chapman joined Luke Combs on stage for their first joint performance of ‘Fast Car’ and SZA – the most-nominated artist at this year’s event – also performed her songs ‘Snooze’ and ‘Kill Bill’, bringing Tarantino energy to the Grammys stage. Miley Cyrus gave the first televised performance of her hit single ‘Flowers’, Olivia Rodrigo brought ‘Vampires’ to the Grammys stage, and Billie Eilish dressed as a vintage Barbie for her performance.

Taylor Swift announced a new album, ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’, as she won Best Pop Vocal Album, and U2 took the audience inside their Las Vegas Sphere residency.

Killer Mike seemingly responded to André 3000’s comments about being too old to rap as he swept up three trophies at the premiere ceremony. The rapper was reportedly arrested shortly after his wins.

Check back on NME.com for all the latest action from the 2024 Grammys as it happens, and follow the winners as they are announced here.