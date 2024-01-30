Annie Mac and more speak out on report finding women in music “being consistently undermined, underestimated and put in situations that are unsafe”

Annie Mac and more have spoken out on a report finding women in music “being consistently undermined, underestimated and put in situations that are unsafe.”

In a new report published today (January 30), the Women And Equalities Committee (WEC) warned that women pursuing careers in the music industry face “endemic” misogyny and discrimination.

The document – titled ‘Misogyny In Music’ – described the industry as a “boys’ club” where sexual harassment and abuse is common, and the non-reporting of such incidents is high. Victims who do speak out struggle to be believed or may find their career ends as a consequence, it claimed.

The WEC stated that women in music still encounter limitations in opportunity, a lack of support and persistent unequal pay – with these said to be intensified for those facing intersectional barriers, particularly racial discrimination.

It said that female artists are “routinely undervalued and undermined, endure a focus on their physical appearance in a way that men are not subjected to, and have to work far harder to get the recognition their ability merits”.

The former BBC Radio 1 DJ took to her official Instagram account to share a post about the reporting and has addressed it. “I welcome this report from the Women And Equalites Commission, published today and concluding that misogyny in the music industry is ‘endemic’,” began the caption of her post.

She continued: “We all know that in every area of the music industry, from recording studios to live to publishing to labels, men have all the money and ultimately, all the power. Women, ( cis and trans ) especially young women, and even more so young women of colour, are being consistently undermined, underestimated and put in situations that are unsafe.

“For anyone who is going through this, or who knows someone who has experienced misogyny, or harassment or sexual assault in their workplace you can contact CIISA (The Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority) info@ciisa.org.uk”

Black Lives In Music (BLiM) also responded to the reporting, with the BLiM Chief Executive Dr. Charisse Beaumont saying: “I’m deeply moved by the findings of the WEC Misogyny in Music Report. It validates our experiences, particularly those of Black women in the music industry. The data mirrors the challenges we face and amplifies our voices, calling for an industry where everyone, regardless of background, can flourish. Black Lives in Music fully support the recommendation for the music industry to collaborate with Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA) to tackle bullying, harassment and discrimination, and we eagerly anticipate the launch of our survey investigating bullying and harassment in the music industry next month.”

She added: “We at Black Lives in Music are profoundly grateful to everyone who shared their experiences for the ‘Being Black in the UK Music Industry’ report. Your courageous voices were instrumental in the WEC Misogyny in Music inquiry and continue to form our strategy for industry wide change.

“However, it is crucial that our voices not only be heard but also acted upon, the government expects the music industry to act on all of the recommendations in this report and so do the industry workforce and creators, particularly recommendations points 43 and 44 which are in our forthcoming Anti Racist Code of Conduct. It’s essential that together we foster an industry that is safe, respectful, and empowering for all.”

Rebecca Ferguson, Board Director of The Ivors Academy, who gave evidence to the Committee also responded to the report saying: “I welcome the recommendations of the Women and Equalities Committee and I look forward to the urgent recommendations being materialised into something that women in music can feel confident about. The opportunity is now there for a safer music industry. The Women and Equalities Committee report has carved a very clear and thought out path to change. Alongside many other women, I look forward to the government’s plan of action.”

Silvia Montello, CEO of the Association of Independent Music (AIM) also weighed in and shared a response to the report. “The Misogyny in Music report makes for uncomfortable but sadly unsurprising reading – given my 34 years in the industry I have witnessed, experienced and campaigned against the inequalities and discrimination sadly still faced by women in music. And as one of the ‘relatively few’ women in the upper age bracket I can attest to the many challenges of navigating through and maintaining a successful music career and achieving a leadership position,” she began.

She added: “It should not still be this hard, here in 2024, for women to be supported to succeed and to be taken as seriously as our male counterparts. As the report points out, it is not enough to focus simply on increased numbers of women in our industry but to ensure that they are treated equally and paid equally – and our industry still has much work to do on both counts.

“AIM welcomes the recommendations in the report which look to add extra safeguarding measures to protect women whatever their role, with more stringent training and certification for those who work with women to avoid abuse, harassment, sexual assault and bullying. We also welcome the recommendations to provide support for mothers, carers and freelancers.”

Last year, Ellie Goulding voiced her thoughts on how #MeToo has made the music industry safer.

In an interview on Radio 4, the singer explained that the industry has implemented better protection for younger artists than it had when she first began her career in 2010. She also mentioned she had felt “discomfort” when working in studios with male producers.

“I definitely think the landscape has changed a bit, especially since the MeToo movement,” she said, adding that her own record label now has chaperones for young artists.

“I think that was really, really important for people to keep speaking out about their individual stories, because I know a lot was happening and just wasn’t being talked about. I don’t think a lot of people felt comfortable to talk about their personal studio experiences.”

Last November, the UK government called for evidence from women in the music industry who had been asked to sign NDAs to silence sexual assault allegations as part of the WEC report.

During a hearing in September, DJ Annie Mac claimed that there was a “tidal wave” of sexual abuse cases throughout the music industry that had yet to come to light. The broadcaster described the music business as “a boys’ club” that was “kind of rigged against women”.