Annie Mac announces new club night “for people who need sleep”

Annie Mac has announced the launch of a new club night, Before Midnight, dedicated to “people who sleep”.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am about this,” the DJ said. “I know there’s an appetite for it because I’ve had so many messages from you who’ve grown up with me and listened to me on the radio every Friday night, who adore the clubbing experience but don’t want to wait until 1am to see me play, who need to be sharp and useful at the weekends and just can’t afford sleepless nights.”

Mac continued: “Before Midnight is a chance for me to play long DJ sets with all my favourite records, those ones that spark joy, and a chance for you to have all the fun, the euphoria and the wild abandon you need and STILL get a good night’s sleep.”

Introducing Before Midnight – a fully authentic clubbing experience that starts at 7pm and ends at the strike of midnight. A chance for you to have all the fun, euphoria and wild abandon you need and STILL get a good nights sleep. Pre-sale ticket sign up: https://t.co/u3ljT857tF pic.twitter.com/i4StesQviJ — Annie Mac (@anniemacmanus) April 1, 2022

The first event is set to take place at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on May 20 and will run from 7pm to midnight. Mac will be supported by fellow record spinner, Melle Brown.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Thursday April 7, and fans can sign up for them here. The general sale will be available here on Saturday April 9.

Eeeek!! Super exciting be opening for the lovely and incredible @anniemacmanus ❤️ on her new residency Before Midnight 🕛 ✨ 7-12 Friday 20th May Islington Assembly Hall, we will start the dance early and music stops at midnight!! No late finish & a perfectly good sleep 💤 pic.twitter.com/zlVBEz791n — Melle Brown (@Melle_Brown) April 1, 2022

Last July, Mac said goodbye to her BBC Radio 1 listeners last night with her final Future Sounds show, ending her 17-year run at the station. The Irish producer announced her departure in April of 2021, explaining that she wanted to devote more time to seeing her children and working on new projects.

“Thank you to my mum and dad,” a teary-eyed Mac said, before recalling the early support she received from them when she first started at the station. “They live in Dublin and you couldn’t get Radio 1 down there very well back in the day. At the start of my shows they used to sit out in the drive and sit in the car and listen to my shows. And yeah, thank you so much to them.”

Mac will also be performing at Standon Calling this year, which has become the first major UK festival to book at least a 50 per cent line-up of female and non-binary acts.