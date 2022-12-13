Annie Mac appeals for stolen USB containing “decades worth” of music

Annie Mac has appealed for the return of a USB that was stolen at a recent club night she DJed at.
Mac was DJing at her regular ‘Before Midnight’ club night on Friday when her USB was stolen from the booth. It contains a decade’s worth of music that the former Radio 1 DJ said doesn’t exist elsewhere.
Now, Mac is appealing for whoever took the USB to return it, promising that there will be no repercussions involved.
“The music on that USB is truly precious and really important to me. It’s years and years of collected music from shows I’ve done all over the world and it would mean so much to me if you could do me the grace of returning it,” Mac said in a statement. “There will be no repercussions, I just want the music back. Thank you. Annie.”
The USB can be anonymously returned to Locket / Goodlife Management, FAO/Annie Mac, 3rd Floor, 11-13 Market Square, London W1W8AH.
Annie Mac introduced ‘Before Midnight’ earlier this year. Billed as a club night “for people who need sleep”, events run from 7pm till the stroke of midnight.
Mac also announced today a run of 10 ‘Before Midnight’ club nights set to take place around the UK and Ireland next year. Fans can access a pre-sale by filling out a Google Doc which you can find here. The pre-sale will happen on Wednesday (December 14), while general sale tickets will be available from Friday (December 16).
Find the full ‘Before Midnight’ schedule below.
JANUARY
28 – Newcastle, Wylam Brewery
FEBRUARY
3 – London, Here At Outernet
MARCH
17 – Dublin, Vicar Street
18 – Belfast, Banana Block
APRIL
21 – London, Here At Outernet
22 – Manchester, Albert Hall
28 – Glasgow, SWG3
29 – Oxford, O2 Academy
JUNE
9 – London, Here At Outernet
16 – Margate, Hall By The Sea