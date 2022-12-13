Annie Mac appeals for stolen USB containing “decades worth” of music

Annie Mac has appealed for the return of a USB that was stolen at a recent club night she DJed at.

Mac was DJing at her regular ‘Before Midnight’ club night on Friday when her USB was stolen from the booth. It contains a decade’s worth of music that the former Radio 1 DJ said doesn’t exist elsewhere.

Now, Mac is appealing for whoever took the USB to return it, promising that there will be no repercussions involved.

“The music on that USB is truly precious and really important to me. It’s years and years of collected music from shows I’ve done all over the world and it would mean so much to me if you could do me the grace of returning it,” Mac said in a statement. “There will be no repercussions, I just want the music back. Thank you. Annie.”

The USB can be anonymously returned to Locket / Goodlife Management, FAO/Annie Mac, 3rd Floor, 11-13 Market Square, London W1W8AH.

Annie Mac introduced ‘Before Midnight’ earlier this year. Billed as a club night “for people who need sleep”, events run from 7pm till the stroke of midnight.

Mac also announced today a run of 10 ‘Before Midnight’ club nights set to take place around the UK and Ireland next year. Fans can access a pre-sale by filling out a Google Doc which you can find here. The pre-sale will happen on Wednesday (December 14), while general sale tickets will be available from Friday (December 16).

Find the full ‘Before Midnight’ schedule below.

JANUARY

28 – Newcastle, Wylam Brewery

FEBRUARY

3 – London, Here At Outernet

MARCH

17 – Dublin, Vicar Street

18 – Belfast, Banana Block

APRIL

21 – London, Here At Outernet

22 – Manchester, Albert Hall

28 – Glasgow, SWG3

29 – Oxford, O2 Academy

JUNE

9 – London, Here At Outernet

16 – Margate, Hall By The Sea