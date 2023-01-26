Annie Mac, Eric Prydz, Joel Corry and more announced for Creamfields South 2023

The team behind Creamfields have announced the second round of artists for this year’s Creamfields South festival, with new additions including Annie Mac, Eric Prydz and Joel Corry.

The first wave of performers had been drip-fed from last November, when it was announced that Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia and Tiësto will headline the three-day event. Since then, a further 11 acts have revealed their places on the line-up: Andy C, Becky Hill, Camelphat, Carl Cox, Chase & Status, Example, Fatboy Slim, Gorgon City, Nina Kraviz, Patrick Topping and Sonny Fodera.

Earlier today (January 26), another 10 names were added to the bill. In addition to the aforementioned three, festivalgoers will have the chance to see live sets from Jamie Jones, LF System, Ben Hemsley, Hannah Laing, Kölsch, Marc Kinchen and Sam Divine.

This year’s edition of Creamfields South will run over the Bank Holiday weekend (May 26-28) at Hylands Park in Chelmsford. Tickets will be available on February 27 – you can register your interest in them here.

Meanwhile, the original Creamfields festival – which was recently renamed to Creamfields North – will return to Daresbury this August, with Swedish House Mafia confirmed to headline. Tickets have already completely sold out, making it the fastest-selling Creamfields on record.

The line-up for Creamfields South 2023 is:

Andy C

Annie Mac

Becky Hill

Ben Hemsley

Calvin Harris

Camelphat

Carl Cox (Hybrid Live)

Chase And Status (DJ set)

Eric Prydz

Example

Fatboy Slim

Gorgon City

Hannah Laing

Jamie Jones

Joel Corry

Kölsch

LF System

Marc Kinchen

Nina Kraviz

Patrick Topping

Sam Divine

Sonny Fodera

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

+ more artists to be announced