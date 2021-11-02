Annie Nightingale launches scholarship for female and non-binary DJs

BBC Radio 1‘s Annie Nightingale has launched a scholarship to support the next generation of female and non-binary DJs.

Named after the station’s first female DJ and its longest-serving presenter, the Annie Nightingale Presents Scholarship will aid groups that have been “historically underrepresented” in the dance music industry.

Nightingale will choose three recipients for the scholarship each year. The winners will then be given a one-hour slot on BBC Radio 1 on a Saturday night.

Advertisement

The inaugural winners are Peckham-based DJ Martha, Adelaide’s GODLANDS and Bristol-born, London-based LCY. They will appear together on the station this Saturday night (November 6).

Nightingale said: “I was the first-ever female DJ on radio and am now the longest serving presenter of any gender” [via BBC].

✨ ANNOUNCEMENT ✨ We're launching the Annie Nightingale Presents Scholarship, a brand-new initiative designed to champion up-and-coming women and non-binary DJs in the Dance scene. Read more here: https://t.co/7bcizNU2Jz pic.twitter.com/2Dvjh6dhXz — BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra & Asian Network Press Office (@BBCRadio1PR) November 1, 2021

“Ever since I began, I have wanted to help other young broadcasters passionate about music to achieve their dreams on the airwaves, and now we at Radio 1 are to put that on a proper footing.”

BBC Radio 1 added that the scheme “aims to celebrate and elevate talented women and non-binary people in the electronic music scene by providing them with a national platform to showcase their taste and expertise”.

Station head Aled Haydn Jones said: “It feels incredibly fitting to have a female dance icon like Annie Nightingale being able to uplift new and exciting DJs to the national stage.

Advertisement

“This has always been very close to Annie’s heart, so we’re pleased to be able to give her this annual opportunity to celebrate the newest ones to watch, and we’re looking forward to hearing what they each bring to the show.”

In other BBC Radio 1 news, Annie Mac left the station this summer after 17 years. Watch her bid farewell with an emotional, teary-eyed sign off here.