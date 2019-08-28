“It’s annihilation music”: Serge Pizzorno reveals details of Kasabian’s upcoming seventh album

The band's guitarist and songwriter has started work on the follow-up to 2017's 'For Crying Out Loud'

Serge Pizzorno has revealed early details about Kasabian’s seventh album in a new interview with NME.

The guitarist and songwriter is set to release his debut solo album under the name The S.L.P. on Friday (August 30), featuring collaborations with Slowthai and Little Simz.

While in conversation with NME about the record, Pizzorno also discussed its impact on Kasabian and what fans could expect from the band’s follow-up to 2017’s ‘For Crying Out Loud’. “I’ve started already, and from the few bits that are there already, I know that they would not have existed without this album,” he said. “The wheels are turning. It’s annihilation music.”

He added that working on his own material had felt “like a reset” that had influenced his work for the Leicester band. “The next chapter for [Kasabian] feels really exciting for the band because it feels like I’ve seen Earth from outer space. I’ve looked back in. I’ve got a whole new perspective on what we can do next. And we’ll see what we can get away with.”

Asked what he saw when looking at Kasabian’s future, Pizzorno replied: “More of the same, really. Just turn it up a few notches. We were talking to Noel [Gallagher] the other day and he said – it might have been a Francis Bacon quote – ‘Go for the nervous system.’”

Earlier this month, the band shared a photo that suggested they were about to get back in the studio. An image of a fist appeared on their Twitter page with the words “light BBQ, tune guitar, album 7” written on it in black pen.

Meanwhile, Pizzorno will embark on a short solo tour next month. He will play:

September 2019

5 – SWG3, Glasgow

6 – Albert Hall, Manchester

7 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

9 – EartH, London

10 – EartH, London

12 – Circo Magnolia, Milan

13 – Gretchen, Berlin

16 – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam