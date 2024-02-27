ANOHNI announces first shows with The Johnsons since 2010

ANOHNI has announced her first shows with The Johnsons in 14 years – find all the details below.

Following the release of 2023 album ‘My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross’ – her first in seven years – the artist will be reuniting with The Johnsons for a concert series in the UK and Europe which will include two nights in London.

The first show will take place on June 13 at Epidaurus Festival Herodion in Athens, followed by dates in Madrid, Paris, Berlin and more.

On July 1 and 2, she’ll stop at the Barbican for consecutive shows and finish up with another two at DR Koncerthaus in Copenhagen on July 12 and 13.

General sale tickets will be available from 10am GMT on Friday (March 1). Alternatively, fans can sign up to pre-sale via ANOHNI’s website to purchase tickets from 9am GMT Wednesday (February 28).

ANOHNI will be joined by a nine-piece band including Julia Kent (cello), Maxim Moston (violin), Doug Wieselman (multi-instrumentalist) and Jimmy Hogarth (guitarist/producer).

The shows will see her draw from new material as well as songs from across her back catalogue. The statement that has driven her new work is: “It’s Time to Feel What’s Really Happening.”

ANOHNI and the Johnsons’ 2024 UK and European dates are:

JUNE

13 – Athens, Epidaurus Festival Herodion

15 – Ravenna Festival, Pala de André

18 – Madrid, Noche del Botanico

20 – San Sebastián, Kursaal Auditorium

26 – Paris, Philharmonie

27 – Paris, Philharmonie

JULY

1 – London, Barbican

2 – London, Barbican

6 – Gent Jazz Festival

9 – Berlin, Citadel del Music Festival

12 – Copenhagen, DR Koncerthaus

13 – Copenhagen, DR Koncerthaus

Reviewing ‘My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross’ last year, NME awarded the album four stars and described it as a “sublime soul reinvention”.

It added that the music was “warm, inviting and tender can still be vital and engaged; that beauty, hope, rage, disillusion, dejection, sorrow and joy can not only co-exist, but thrive in one another’s company”.

Before that, ANOHNI and The National’s Bryce Dessner collaborated on a new string arrangement of the former’s song ‘Another World’ in 2021.