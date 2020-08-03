Listen to ANOHNI’s radical new covers of Bob Dylan and Nina Simone

ANOHNI has today shared two new covers of Bob Dylan’s ‘It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue’ and Nina Simone’s ‘Be My Husband’. You can listen to the new tracks below.

The tracks are available to stream now and will be released on 7″ on October 2; it marks her first new music since the 2019 charity single ‘KARMA’.

Speaking about the cover of ‘It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue’, ANOHNI said: “I recorded ‘It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue’ with Kevin Barker one afternoon a few years ago. I listened to it recently and it reminded me of Now, a nausea of nostalgia for the suffering of the present, or even the future.

She continued: “I did a couple of songs by Bob Dylan at that time, encouraged by Hal Willner, the producer who we lost to Covid 19 in April.

“I hope that this period, and this repugnant presidency, will be over soon, and that these bigots and apocalyptic capitalists and evangelicals will crawl back into their rotten little holes.

“But how can this happen unless the American media and social media are forced to tell the truth?

“I am glad to see the mobilization of Black Lives Matter and the re-emergence of the Occupy movement. When Biden said ‘Americans don’t want revolution, they want a return to decency,’ he was wrong.

“We all know deep down that the continuation of our civilizations for much longer will require seismic change.”

Meanwhile, Bring Me The Horizon recently covered ANOHNI’s ‘Drone Bomb Me’.

The Sheffield band also revealed a reworking of their own song, ‘mother tongue’ – a song that NME’s Andrew Trendell referred to as “a ‘lighters in the air’ love song” in a 5-star review of the band’s latest album, ‘amo’.