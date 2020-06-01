Anonymous hack Chicago police radios to play NWA’s ‘Fuck Tha Police’

Notorious hacker group Anonymous hacked into the Chicago Police Department’s radios and played NWA‘s ‘Fuck Tha Police’ down the line, according to online reports.

The move comes after the group announced their return to social media on Saturday (May 30) in line with global protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Announcing their intention to target the police departments of Minneapolis and Chicago, Anonymous tweeted: “We stand in solidarity with the protesters and revolutionaries fighting the US oligarchy, fighting the injustice of a massively corrupt racist system that has continued on for generations. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Advertisement

They added: “If the police can’t restrain themselves and are shooting reporters, kicking protesters, punching protesters, and engaging in violence – how can anyone expect the people to restrain themselves? People are done being brutalised and murdered.”

We stand in solidarity with the protesters and revolutionaries fighting the US oligarchy, fighting the injustice of a massively corrupt racist system that has continued on for generations. #BlackLivesMatter — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) May 31, 2020

If the police can't restrain themselves and are shooting reporters, kicking protesters, punching protesters, and engaging in violence – how can anyone expect the people to restrain themselves?

People are done being brutalized and murdered. — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) May 31, 2020

Posts online then showed footage of the Chicago PD’s radio frequencies being interrupted by a rendition of NWA’s 1988 track ‘Fuck Tha Police’. See footage below.

– Depois desse vídeo o grupo em menos de 1h hackeou o site da policia de minneapolis o deixando fora do ar e hackeou tbm os rádios dos policiais de chicago impedindo que se comunicassem sobre as manifestações colocando fuck tha police para tocar pic.twitter.com/MERddSXnpS — isa (@ksgluvs) May 31, 2020

Hijacked chicago police radio plays NWA's "Fuck The Police" pic.twitter.com/I3NWWYZwem — doomer zoomer (@doomerzoomeer) May 31, 2020

anyways, in case you're wondering how things are going in chicago, someone disrupted the police scanner frequency and played fuck tha police by NWA for at least 2 minutes — Kenna R. (@knnarnee) May 31, 2020

Advertisement

George Floyd, 46, died following an altercation with police officers last Monday (May 25). Floyd was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he was being arrested in Minneapolis. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was sacked and has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Protests have since erupted across the US and the world, while a number of well-known people in the world of music and entertainment have spoken out and given support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Director Spike Lee has released a new short film called 3 Brothers-Radio Raheem, Eric Garner And George Floyd, highlighting police brutality and racism, while celebrities including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Billie Eilish and Lizzo have all shared their anger in messages posted online.

Angel Haze and Halsey, meanwhile, have shared recollections of first-hand clashes they experienced with police at Black Lives Matter protests over the weekend.