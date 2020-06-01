GAMING  

Anonymous hack Chicago police radios to play NWA’s ‘Fuck Tha Police’

The hacktivist group announced their return over the weekend

By Will Richards
Anonymous
Members of Anonymous wearing Guy Fawkes masks

Notorious hacker group Anonymous hacked into the Chicago Police Department’s radios and played NWA‘s ‘Fuck Tha Police’ down the line, according to online reports.

The move comes after the group announced their return to social media on Saturday (May 30) in line with global protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Announcing their intention to target the police departments of Minneapolis and Chicago, Anonymous tweeted: “We stand in solidarity with the protesters and revolutionaries fighting the US oligarchy, fighting the injustice of a massively corrupt racist system that has continued on for generations. #BlackLivesMatter.”

They added: “If the police can’t restrain themselves and are shooting reporters, kicking protesters, punching protesters, and engaging in violence – how can anyone expect the people to restrain themselves? People are done being brutalised and murdered.”

Posts online then showed footage of the Chicago PD’s radio frequencies being interrupted by a rendition of NWA’s 1988 track ‘Fuck Tha Police’. See footage below.

George Floyd, 46, died following an altercation with police officers last Monday (May 25). Floyd was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he was being arrested in Minneapolis. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was sacked and has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Protests have since erupted across the US and the world, while a number of well-known people in the world of music and entertainment have spoken out and given support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Director Spike Lee has released a new short film called 3 Brothers-Radio Raheem, Eric Garner And George Floydhighlighting police brutality and racism, while celebrities including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Billie Eilish and Lizzo have all shared their anger in messages posted online.

Angel Haze and Halsey, meanwhile, have shared recollections of first-hand clashes they experienced with police at Black Lives Matter protests over the weekend.

