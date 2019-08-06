Another new Brockhampton track is coming very soon

According to Kevin Abstract, that is

Brockhampton have seemingly confirmed that they’ll be releasing another new track very soon.

The California collective recently made their return with the comeback single ‘I Been Born Again’. It served as the first taste of ‘Ginger’, their fifth studio album, and arrived with a grainy video from director Spencer Ford.

Now, the band’s Kevin Abstract has revealed that fans will get another glimpse of the LP later this week. Writing in a now-deleted post on Twitter, the rapper said: “new brockhampton music this week whole album this month thanks for watching and spreading the video much love baby.”

See a screenshot of the message below.

Describing the upcoming record in a recent interview, Abstract described the project as “a summer album”. “[It’s] feel-good. Not too sad and like, ‘Oh, our life sucks,’ just more like, ‘Just enjoy what’s in front of you’,” he added.

Speaking of the group’s creative process this time around, the musician went on: “Something we’re doing is putting those type of lyrics – like this shit is trash, anxiety, depression, all that stuff – taking those type of lyrics and putting it on a song that a bunch of people could dance to or something. It’s just like [OutKast’s] ‘Hey Ya!’ My favourite song ever.”

‘Ginger’ will be the boyband’s second album for RCA Records, following 2018’s ‘Iridescence’. In a four-star review, NME said: “In ‘Iridescence’, Brockhampton find their own truthful rebirth. And, regrouped and renewed, they’re not going anywhere.”