Another posthumous Lil Peep album is on the way

Another posthumous Lil Peep album is in the works, according to a message posted to the late rapper’s Instagram account yesterday (July 14).

The rapper born Gustav Elijah Åhr, often affectionately referred to as Gus, died of an overdose November 15, 2017. Just months before, he had released his debut studio album, ‘Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1’.

In November 2018, his team released the posthumous record ‘Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2’. Now it seems a new album of previously unheard Peep material, involving the song’s original creators, is on the way.

“Who wants a new album with amazing unreleased Lil Peep music put together by Gus’s mom and the songs’ original collaborators?” the Instagram message read. “You have been asking for this, and I can’t wait to get it to you!”

It was signed by ‘Liza’, who is likely Liza Womack, Peep’s mother. See it below:

It’s unclear if this album will continue the ‘Come Over When You’re Sober’ series. Late last year, Peep’s producer Smokeasac had dismissed rumours that there would be another record in the series, saying “part 3 to cowys does not exist”.

In a previous interview with NME, however, Smokeasac noted that “a decent amount of songs” he recorded with Peep had yet to be released. So far, the producer has not responded to the news of another posthumous record.

The only posthumous material from Peep released so far since the release of ‘COWYS, Pt. 2’ last year is ‘I’ve Been Waiting’, the rapper’s collaboration with iLoveMakonnen and Fall Out Boy.