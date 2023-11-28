Another Sky announce new album ‘Beach Day’ with B-side single ‘Aimee Caught A Moth’

Another Sky have announced details of a forthcoming album titled ‘Beach Day’, as well as shared a new track ‘Aimee Caught A Moth’. Check it out below.

Announced today (November 28), the new album is set to arrive on March 1, and will be the follow-up to the band’s breakthrough debut LP ‘I Slept On The Floor’ which was shared back in 2020.

News of the album comes on the heels of Another Sky teasing a new release over recent months – sharing a series of exciting comeback singles in the run-up to the announcement. The first of which was the rock-dominated track ‘Psychopath’, which was later followed by ‘A Feeling’, ‘Burn The Way’ and ‘Uh Oh!’.

Advertisement

As mentioned in a press release, the new album is set to be centred around the “white-hot rage that takes you inwards, deeper into yourself,” as well as “fears [and] all the hidden truths you desperately tried to keep quiet while finding yourself.”

It is also set to be the most confident album yet from the London-based prog-rock band, as frontwoman Catrin Vincent uses her lyrics to show the relationship between rage and freedom. “If you don’t move through anger, it’ll calcify into bitterness, and it’s not worth it,” she said of the motif. “But it’s about having the freedom to find and feel that anger. How can you move through something you don’t even know is there?”.

‘Beach Day’ is set for release on March 1, 2024, via Republic Records (North America) and Fiction (rest of the world). Pre-order the album here and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

The ‘Beach Day’ tracklist is:

‘Beach Day’

‘The Pain’

‘A Feeling’

‘Uh Oh!’

‘I Never Had Control’

‘Death Of The Author’

‘Burn The Way’

‘Psychopath’

‘Playground’

‘City Drones’

‘I Caught On Fire’

‘Star Roaming’

‘Swirling Smoke’

As well as sharing details of their new album, Another Sky have also released a new single in the form of ‘Aimee Caught A Moth’.

Advertisement

The brand new track is out now and is listed as a B-side to the new release – meaning it will not feature on the upcoming album.

“We weren’t sure exactly how to announce the record. It felt like it needed more than words. And we’ve already released plenty of songs from it. So we gift to you a B-side,” said Vincent, recalling why the song was released alongside the album announcement. “This was one of the songs that fell through the net but one we still love. It’s a very literal song written in the depths of lockdown, when my flatmate Aimee caught and released a moth from a cobweb. It felt incredibly significant and songworthy. Aimee is an incredible person and deserves a song.”

Check out the track below.

Following its release in 2020, NME awarded Another Sky’s debut album four stars in a review – praising the band for delivering “shimmering soundscapes” and “mixing the gargantuan post-rock power of Mogwai with the soaring communal spirit and guts of Arcade Fire.”

The frontwoman also spoke with NME around the time of the release, and opened up about the elements of sexism still rife within the music industry. “There are some men in the music industry who should just absolutely not be there,” she said.

“They said things to me like, ‘Oh, you’re not good-looking enough’… Of course, I can’t escape that. No matter how feminist I make the lyrics, it’s still going to happen to me. You just have to fight it for the women around you and the people coming after you.”