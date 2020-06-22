Another Sky share details of debut album ‘I Slept On The Floor’

London four-piece Another Sky have announced details of their debut album.
‘I Slept On The Floor’ will come out on August 7 via Fiction, and comes alongside a new track – watch the video for ‘Fell In Love With The City’ below.
In addition, the band, who have released a handful of previous EPs, are set to tour the UK in November, with a London show set for Hackney’s EartH venue.
Talking about the new song, vocalist Catrin Vincent says: “I hate breakup songs. I don’t know why, it’s the most universal feeling. Maybe because the world has so many of them.
“Moving to London was a dramatic shift from small-town life where it didn’t even
occur to me I could do music, where this vision of me as a housewife who never amounted to anything felt inescapable, in to a bigger world, of people from all over, of new ideas and a new version of myself.”
Discussing the single’s video, which Vincent directed herself, she added: “We asked if any of our fans had an old mini DV tape camera, and they came through (thanks so much Peter Kavanagh, Victoria Wai and Henry Kenyon).
“We tried to capture the excitement of being on the road for the first time, replicating the feeling of moving to London seven years ago. ‘Fell In Love With The City’ is the second song we ever wrote as a band and we wanted to make a video that embodied the way you’d film a partner, but you’re filming a city instead.”
See the tracklisting and artwork for ‘I Slept On The Floor’, and the band’s UK November tour dates, below.
01 How Long?
02 Fell In Love With The City
03 Brave Face
04 Riverbed
05 The Cracks
06 I Slept On The Floor
07 Life Was Coming In Through The Blinds
08 Tree
09 Avalanche
10 Let Us Be Broken
11 All Ends
12 Only Rain
November
11th – EartH, London
19th – Think Tank, Newcastle
20th – King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow
21st – Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds
26th – The Bullingdon, Oxford
27th – Star & Garter, Manchester
28th – The Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham
December
3rd – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton
4th – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff
5th – The Louisiana, Bristol