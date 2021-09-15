Anthony Fauci says there is “no evidence” to Nicki Minaj’s COVID vaccine claims

Dr. Anthony Fauci has refuted Nicki Minaj‘s anecdote about a family friend becoming impotent after getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Minaj said she didn’t attend the 2021 Met Gala because attendees were required to be vaccinated. The rapper has not been vaccinated yet but said she would “once I feel I’ve done enough research”.

She also said her cousin in Trinidad “won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent”.

Advertisement

“His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

During an interview with Jake Tapper on The Lead, Fauci was asked whether there was any credibility to Minaj’s story.

“The answer to that, Jake, is a resounding no,” Fauci responded. “There’s no evidence that it happens nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Nicki Minaj's false claim that Covid-19 vaccines cause reproductive issues: "She should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis… except a one-off anecdote, and that's not what science is all about." pic.twitter.com/YXPZuQMs5s — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) September 14, 2021

The scientist was also asked how health authorities can combat vaccine misinformation online, conceding that it’s “very difficult”.

“There’s a lot of misinformation, mostly on social media, and the only way we know to counter mis and disinformation is to provide a lot of correct information and to essentially debunk these kinds of claims, which may be innocent on her part,” he said.

Advertisement

“I’m not blaming her for anything, but she should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis except as a one-off anecdote, and that’s not what science is all about.”

Fauci’s comments follow similar criticisms made by UK’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty during a press conference yesterday (September 14).

“There are a number of myths that fly around, some of which are just clearly ridiculous and some of which are clearly designed just to scare. That happens to be one of them,” he said.

Whitty added that “people that go around trying to discourage other people from taking a vaccine which could be life-saving or prevent them from having life-changing injuries to themselves”.

“Many of those people I regret to say will know they are pedalling untruths but they still do it. In my view, they should be ashamed.”