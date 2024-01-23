Anthrax and Kreator announce 2024 UK and Europe co-headline tour: “So much fucking metal!”

Anthrax and Kreator have announced 2024 UK and Europe co-headlining tour with the bands promising “So much fucking metal!”

The 18-date-run will kick off at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on November 11. From there, the two bands will make stops in Wolverhampton, London, Dublin, Glasgow, Paris, Düsseldorf, Munich, Esch-sur-Alzette, Zurich, Milan, Stuttgart, Berlin, Budapest, Katowice, Frankfurt and Hamburg. The tour will wrap up on December 15 at Mainstage in Den Bosch.

Testament will be serving as opening support for all of the dates. Tickets will go on sale on January 26 at 9am local time. Visit here for tickets and check out the full list of dates below.

Anthrax and Kreator 2024 UK and Europe co-headline tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

21 Manchester O2 Apollo

22 Wolverhampton Civic Hall

23 London Eventim Apollo

25 Dublin 3 Arena

27 Glasgow OVO Hydro

29 Paris Zenith

30 Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle

DECEMBER

1 Munich Zenith

3 Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal

4 Zurich Halle 622

6 Milan Alcatraz

7 Stuttgart Schleyerhalle

8 Berlin Verti Music Hall

10 Budapest Barba Negra

11 Katowice Spodek

13 Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle

14 Hamburg Edel Optics Arena

15 Den Bosch Mainstage

Speaking about the tour in a statement, Anthrax said: “It’s been about four years since we last toured the UK and Europe so these dates are long overdue! And what a line-up – Anthrax, Kreator and Testament – so much fucking metal!”

They continued: “We can’t wait to bring the noise to you, and maybe surprise you with a song from our brand new album coming later this year. So get ready to rage friends, this time, we are coming!!”

“This is possibly the most irresistible thrash package ever put together, the best of the U.S. and Europe in one night!” added Kreator. “These will be some of our biggest shows in Europe, so we are bringing a huge production and plan to tear it up every show!”

In other news, Anthrax’s Scott Ian celebrated his 60th birthday in style on New Year’s Eve, inviting a list of famous friends for an “epic” party jam.

The festivities took place at the Galpin Speed Shop in Van Nuys, California, and Ian’s eye-watering guestlist included Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Robb Flynn from Machine Head and Jerry Cantrell from Alice in Chains.

Ian’s Anthrax bandmates Charlie Benante and Frank Bello were also in attendance, as was Fall Out Boy’s Andrew Hurley and Whitfield Crane from Ugly Kid Joe.

Elsewhere, Anthrax have recently been teasing details of a new album, including the possibility of an appearance on it from Dave Grohl.

The legendary metal band last released music in 2016 in the form of ‘For All Kings’, and have been in the studio recording their twelfth studio album. In November, they took to Instagram, posting a photo of them with Grohl, adding: “New album is going to be awesome. #FooThrax.”