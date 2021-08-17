Anthrax announce UK and Europe 40th anniversary tour for 2022

Anthrax have announced they will bring their 40th anniversary tour to the UK and Europe in 2022.

The thrash icons, led by singer Joey Belladonna, will kick off the 28-date jaunt in Birmingham on September 27, before subsequent stops in Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Nottingham, Bristol and a huge London show, where they’ll head to the O2 Academy Brixton on October 8.

“It sure has been a long time since we rock’n’rolled in the UK and Europe, but we’re coming back soon to bring the noise to all of you guys,” said drummer Charlie Benante of the shows.

“Being that we can’t get over there until 2022, we’re going to make sure that every show will be an eventful one. We won’t just be playing four decades of songs to celebrate our ongoing 40th anniversary – hey, we’ll be giving YOU some history! – but we just might have some brand new ones for you as well. Can’t wait to see all your happy, smiling faces!!!”

Belladonna added: “There’s just something special about Europe. Our fans there have always had a full-fledged excitement about our shows, and I enjoy performing more than anyone can imagine, so we’re really looking forward to this tour.”

You can check out the band’s tour dates in full below.

ANTHRAX 40TH ANNIVERSARY 28-DATE EUROPEAN HEADLINE TOUR FALL 2022

Tix on sale Fri Aug 20th CEThttps://t.co/hvKMYtX7ZS pic.twitter.com/pUtjpwYBMp — Anthrax (@Anthrax) August 17, 2021

Last month saw Anthrax celebrate four decades together by hosting a global livestream event.

It saw see Joey Belladonna, Scott Ian, Frank Bello and Charlie Benante perform an extensive setlist pulling songs from throughout their four decades together.

Earlier this year they also shared a docu-series with each episode focusing on a different album and featuring interviews with both past and present members, as well as fellow musicians and colleagues.

Some of the artists that have spoken as part of the docuseries include Dave Grohl, Slash, Tom Morello, Robert Trujillo and more.

The band’s last album came in 2016’s ‘For All Kings’.