Anthrax cancel 2022 European tour due to “logistical issues” and high costs

Anthrax have cancelled their 2022 European headline tour, citing logistical and financial issues.

The New York heavy metal band had been due to play numerous shows across Europe following their upcoming run of dates in the UK, which is still set to begin as planned on September 27.

Taking to their official social media channels, however, Anthrax wrote: “Sadly due to ongoing logistical issues and 2022 costs that are out of our control, we have no other option but to cancel the European leg of our upcoming 2022 tour.

“We will however be coming to the UK as scheduled.”

Ticketholders can get a full refund at their post of purchase – see the announcement post below.

As Consequence Of Sound notes, one fan in the comments section suggested that the cancellation could have been a result of low ticket sales.

Anthrax replied: “Rest assured, there were zero issues with sales. Check out the news over there for a few minutes. We absolutely adore the European fans and love playing there and are very sad not to come.

“It doesn’t work ‘example’ when tour buses double and triple in cost.”

The remaining 2022 concerts mark the band’s 40th anniversary. Announcing the tour last year, drummer Charlie Benante promised that Anthrax would “make sure that every show will be an eventful one”.

He continued: “We won’t just be playing four decades of songs to celebrate our ongoing 40th anniversary – hey, we’ll be giving YOU some history! – but we just might have some brand new ones for you as well. Can’t wait to see all your happy, smiling faces!!!”

You can find any remaining tickets for Anthrax’s 2022 UK tour dates here, and see the full schedule in the post above.