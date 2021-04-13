Anthrax reveal “something big” is coming to celebrate their 40th anniversary

Metal stalwarts Anthrax are on the cusp of their 40th anniversary together, and the band have promised fans “something big” for the occasion.

Anthrax was formed in New York City in July 1981 by Dan Lilker and Scott Ian, who remains the only original member still active in the band.

Speaking to eonmusic, current Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante revealed some details about how the band intend to mark the occasion.

“Well, we’re working on something big for June, maybe July, which is going to commemorate our career, and we’re putting that together now,” Benante said.

“It may be like a livestream type of thing, and it’s going to consist of a lot of songs, and a lot of songs that we’ve probably never played before. We wanted to make something special out of this, but yeah, look out for that announcement. We’re just putting it together.”

Benante also said, upon the interviewer’s request, that the commemorative event would also see the band perform their 1990 track ‘Time’, the opener to their Grammy-nominated album ‘Persistence of Time’.

“That’s one of the songs that we want to do,” he said. “We would make a special thing, because the song is a bit of a workout! I like that song.”

It’s also been over five years since Anthrax released their most recent album ‘For All Kings’, which dropped in February of 2016.

Outside of Anthrax, Benante has spent the past year lending his talents to assist on covers of other songs, including joining forces with members of Mastodon and Alice In Chains to cover Soundgarden‘s ‘Rusty Cage’ as well as members of Suicidal Tendencies to cover Billie Eilish‘s ‘Bad Guy’.