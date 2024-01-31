Anthrax’s Charlie Benante and Butcher Babies’ Carla Harvey get engaged at U2 show

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante and Butcher Babies singer Carla Harvey got engaged during a recent U2 show in Las Vegas.

The couple, who have been in a relationship for several years, attended Bono and co’s latest concert at the Sphere in Sin City last Saturday night (January 27), and have since shared some happy news on Instagram.

“We went to see @u2 and this happened 💍,” Benante captioned a series of images and videos from the special evening, including a silhouetted photograph of the pair kissing in the crowd.

Advertisement

He went on to say that U2 aptly played their 1988 ‘Rattle And Hum’ single ‘All I Want Is You’ at the gig before expressing his thanks to the group. Benante also attached a video of the band performing ‘Even Better Than The Real Thing’.

Harvey, meanwhile, posted the same two pictures on her account. “It wasn’t a dream, I woke up in Vegas as the future Mrs. Benante 🥹❤️,” she wrote. “I love you @charbenante ❤️.”

Check out the posts below.

The likes of Butcher Babies’ Heidi Shepherd and Benante’s Pantera bandmate Rex Brown were among those to send messages of congratulations, as were the likes of Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer) and Misfits‘ Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein (via Consequence).

Advertisement

Benante is due to embark on a North American headline tour with Pantera this Saturday (February 3).

Elsewhere, Anthrax are gearing up to release a new album this year. Back in November, the group appeared to tease a collaboration with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. “New album is going to be awesome […] #FooThrax,” they wrote, captioning a series of snaps with Grohl in the studio.

Anthrax last week announced a 2024 UK and Europe co-headline tour with Kreator, with the bands promising fans “so much fucking metal!”.

In other news, U2 will perform from the Sphere in Las Vegas as part of the Grammys 2024 this Sunday (February 4). Their ongoing ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby’ residency at the venue is set to conclude in March.