Anti-Flag suddenly split without explanation

Political punk band Anti-Flag have announced their sudden split without any kind of explanation.

The band deleted all of their official social media accounts as well as their official website. The news came suddenly and unexpectedly. There has been no explanation or reason behind the decision to disband.

Anti-Flag took to Patreon to share the announcement of their breakup. The statement read: “Anti-Flag has disbanded. The Patreon has been switched into a mode where it will no longer charge the monthly fee.”

Advertisement

It continued: “I will begin to process refunds to all patrons in the coming weeks. Once all refunds are processed the Patreon page will also be removed.”

Anti-Flag was formed in 1988 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania by frontman Justin Geever aka Justin Sane and drummer Pat Thetic. The band released their debut album ‘Die for the Government’ in 1996 and have released 13 albums since then.

They earned a reputation for their left-wing politics and long history of activism. The band notably used their voice to support various causes such as Amnesty International and Greenpeace.

The Punk band also founded and ran their own indie label, the Pittsburgh-based A-F Records, where they released their own music as well as other bands within the punk scene.

Anti-flag’s most recent album was 2023’s ‘Lies They Tell Our Children’. The LP topped the German Album Charts, taking sixth place. Germany was also the location of the band’s final show on June 24.

Advertisement

They were set to embark on a North American tour later this year but that has since been cancelled.