Anti-vaxxers protest Foo Fighters’ first full comeback show in over a year

A group of anti-vaxxers, led by US actor Ricky Schroder, turned up at Foo Fighters‘ first proper gig in over a year on Tuesday (June 15) to protest against the band’s support of coronavirus vaccinations.

Taking place at The Canyon in California’s Agoura Hills, the band’s requirement that attendees showed proof of vaccination before entry into the intimate show sparked anger among the anti-vax crowd.

Footage from the protest shows crowds holding signs emblazoned with messages such as ‘Stop the Hate in the Vaccine Debate’ and ‘Modern Segregation’.

Schroder, best known for his role in The Champ, was seen among fellow protestors wearing a “Just Say No [to the] Vaccine Passport” t-shirt and carrying a sign reading “COVID Vaccine Makers are Exempt from Liability”.

Schroder also took to social media before the protest, posting a meme which depicted Foos frontman Dave Grohl as a “pharma sell-out”.

“Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting discrimination,” the former child actor wrote.

“Ignorance comes in all shapes & sizes. Kurt Cobain is laughing at you Dave along with Millions of Patriots….Fool.”

The band’s upcoming Madison Square Garden show in New York this Sunday (June 20) will also require fans to be vaccinated, prompting anger among anti-vaxxers.

Despite the vaccine having been proven to be highly effective and safe, some Foos fans claimed that they were renouncing their fandom of the band as a result.

“Foo Fighters, a band I’ve long admired, just held a concert for the jabbed only,” tweeted one fan, confusing the show’s date. “That’s every album & playlist with them on, consigned to the bin.”

Foo Fighters will follow the New York gig with a run of shows across the US this summer. Their return to live gigs comes after the coronavirus pandemic derailed their extensive plans to celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2020.

The band also made a recent appearance at Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World, which raised £214 million to support worldwide vaccination efforts.