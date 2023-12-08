Anyway, here’s ‘Wonderwall’ – covered by Mr Blobby

Footage of Mr Blobby has gone viral online, showing the iconic British character performing a rendition of Oasis’ classic track ‘Wonderwall’.

Originally uploaded back in October, the clip has been gathering momentum online over the past month and has now gone viral across Instagram.

In the footage, the iconic character – who first appeared on screens as part of the Saturday night variety show Noel’s House Party – is seen with a personally customised acoustic guitar, playing along to the 1995 Britpop hit.

Filmed for BBC, he is seen sat backstage at the Radio 2 studios and the lyrics originally sung by Liam Gallagher have been replaced with “blobby”. Check out the clip below.

In the caption, it is revealed that the Britpop icons are his favourite band, and his rendition of the legendary single has been dubbed ‘Wonderblob’.

The clip was also recorded in aid of this year’s instalment of National Album Day. For the 2023 edition, the annual event was centred around the music of the 1990s and paid homage to the iconic pop, rock, dance and rap albums that shaped the decade.

Previous themes for the annual event include the ’80s, Women in Music and, last year, debut albums.

The sixth edition of the event – which originally launched in 2018 – took place on Saturday, October 14, and was presented in association with official broadcast partner BBC Sounds in a bid to unite the music community and celebrate the meaningful impact an album can make.

As for Oasis, the band are currently celebrating 30 years of the band’s debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’, announcing in April details of an anniversary reissue.

Former frontman Liam Gallagher is set to celebrate the anniversary, too, and is set to hit the road for a ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour across the UK next summer. News of the live shows came after he confirmed earlier this year that he was looking to play Oasis’ 1994 debut album in full.

He’d been repeatedly teasing it since, including saying that he’d be playing “naughty” B-sides from the era too. Liam also confirmed that he won’t be playing any solo material at the shows.

While Noel Gallagher will not be taking part in the tour, the singer-songwriter and guitarist did announce earlier this week that High Flying Birds will be hitting the road in summer 2024 for a run of UK shows.