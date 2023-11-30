Ex-AOA’s Choa says some K-pop idols “rely on medications” to survive

Former AOA member Choa has opened up about life as a K-pop idol and how some of them “rely on medications” to survive.

The singer made the comments during a press event for the new South Korean TV show Singer Sisters, which she appears on. The singer revealed that “many K-pop stars rely on medications to get through the day in the industry” when asked about what advice she would give to younger idols, per SBS Star.

“Juggling demanding schedules in Korea and around the world at the same time, some K-pop stars face challenges with their mental health,” the singer added. “I wish for their mental well-being, and I wish they could be able to do their work with happy hearts. Don’t feel too much pressure about your work. Take care of yourself and enjoy your life.

During the event, Choa also opened up about her long hiatus from the industry, revealing that she decided to take a break “after experiencing burnout”. She added: “While trying to find ways to stay mentally healthy, I met [my Singer Sisters castmates].”

She the spoke about how Chae Ri-na give her advice about how success isn’t important, but instead “whether your position is still there for you after all the years of surviving in this industry”.

“These [women] are living proof of what she said, still maintaining their active presence in this industry,” she added. I support all the K-pop stars relying on medications to get through tough times. After reflecting on Chae Ri-na’s remark, I wished to become another living proof.”

Choa was a member of popular K-pop girl group AOA from 2012 to 2017. She left the act in June 2017. The singer made her return to the entertainment industry in 2020, contributing the song ‘Here I Am’ to the soundtrack of the K-drama, Men Are Men.