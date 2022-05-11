AOMG’s YouTube channel deleted after it was hacked

AOMG’s official YouTube account has been deleted after being compromised by hackers.

On the morning of May 10, several fans noticed that the name of label’s official YouTube channel had been changed to “Tesla US” and several videos had been replaced with ones featuring Elon Musk discussing cryptocurrency.

aomg’s official youtube channel got hacked this morning; videos slowly getting restoredhttps://t.co/jc3icBBsZDhttps://t.co/HNLkEUDQD0 pic.twitter.com/KmadTzKBRe — tea time 🍵 (@dropthekhhtea) May 10, 2022

AOMG later confirmed in a statement that the label’s YouTube channel had indeed been compromised. The statement also added that the company was able to “restore the channel as it was before the attack.”

However, AOMG also noted that the channel was subsequently deleted “for the contents presented by the hacker [which] violated YouTube’s harmful or dangerous content policies”.

“We are doing our best to bring the original AOMGOFFICIAL channel and its contents back,” the label added. “We apologize for your inconvenience and we promise to repair the channel as soon as possible.”

AOMG is a South Korean hip-hop and R&B label founded by rapper Jay Park in 2013. The label’s roster of artists includes the likes of Lee Hi, Simon Dominic, Gray, Loco, Hoody, Code Kunst and GOT7’s Yugyeom, among many others.

