Apartment where Notorious B.I.G. recorded ‘Ready To Die’ up for sale

The Brooklyn apartment where The Notorious B.I.G. recorded his 1994 album ‘Ready To Die’ has gone up for sale.

As per The New York Post, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom property in the Fort Greene neighbourhood has been listed for more than £1.2million (USD $1.7million). It’s located blocks away from the Brooklyn street named after the late rapper, and was featured in the 2017 documentary BiggIe: The Life of Notorious B.I.G..

Current owner Caroline Duncan, a costume designer, renovated the property after purchasing it in 2011, saying: “When I moved in, the basement was just a raw space with concrete floors.

Advertisement

“I framed and put up all the walls and created a bathroom with barn wood and modern finishes,” she told the Post.

“Upstairs had been carved into a series of puzzling small rooms so I did the opposite, and knocked down all the walls to create a lofted open space,” she continued, adding that she loved “the fact the building is on the Historic Register and had the bones of a true artist’s residence.”

Notorious B.I.G., aka Christopher George Latore Wallace, lived in the complex with his wife Faith Evans and her daughter Chyna Tahjere Griffin in the mid-’90s. He grew up nearby in Clinton Hill, with his childhood home being rented out at almost £3,000 a month in 2019.

Netflix released a new documentary on the rapper’s life earlier this year, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell.