Aphex Twin and Bonobo to headline Field Day 2023

Aphex Twin and Bonobo have been announced as headliners at Field Day 2023 – find the line-up so far below and buy tickets here.

The musicians and DJs will top the bill at this year’s festival in London’s Victoria Park on August 19, 2023, following a cryptic teaser last week from Aphex Twin that suggested he would be making his return at the event.

Arca, Kelela, Fever Ray, Jayda G, Jon Hopkins, Sudan Archives, Mount Kimbie and more have also been announced among the first wave of acts.

Pre-sale for tickets starts this Thursday, January 26 at 11am GMT, with general sale starting Friday, January 27 at 11am GMT. You can buy your tickets here, and check out the full line-up below.

👉 FD23 has landed 👈 Pre sale live Thursday 26 January 11am. General sale live at Friday 27 January 11am. Make sure you sign up to receive access to the pre-sale: https://t.co/8F6mnU7IwU pic.twitter.com/uydNcPGLVn — Field Day (@fielddaylondon) January 24, 2023

Last week (January 19) a new website titled 190823.co.uk appeared online, with Aphex Twin’s iconic logo attached. The date – August 19, 2023 – coincides with the date of Field Day 2023 in London’s Victoria Park.

Aphex Twin last headlined the festival back in 2017, and has not released a full-length album since 2014’s ‘Syro’. He last performed a London show in 2019 at Printworks.

The legendary’s DJs recent activities are often based around new technologies instead, including a team up with British tech company ODDSound in 2021 to deliver a pioneering new synth plugin.

Reviewing last year’s Field Day, its first in three years, NME described the festival in a four-star review as London’s “much-loved festival” that “appears to have rediscovered its groove”.