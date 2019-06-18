Aphex Twin announces show at London’s Printworks

Richard D.James returns to the capital...

Aphex Twin has announced a one-off show at London’s Printworks later this year, headlining the Red Bull Music Festival.

The electronic music icon will perform at the South London venue on September 14, marking his first club show in London since 2009 and his first appearance in the capital since headlining Field Day in 2017.

While regular collaborator Weirdcore will provide typically arresting visuals for the show, support comes from the likes of Afrodeutsche, Nihiloxica and Caterina Barbieri. Tickets for the show will go on sale from 9AM on Thursday June 20 via the Red Bull website and you can buy them here.

Other notable events for the 2010 edition of the Red Bull Music Festival UK include a UK Garage night in a south London car park which boasts performances from the likes of So Solid Crew, Ms Dynamite and Todd Edwards.

Aphex Twin, meanwhile, received widespread acclaim in 2018 after releasing the ‘Collapse’ EP.

NME’s four star review stated: “Throughout it all, though, there’s a deconstructionist feel to even ‘Collapse’’s danciest numbers. It’s music for Mad Max’s post-apocalyptic parties, rather than your aunt Maureen’s 60th – a mad-hatter’s box of tricks, blown up and reconstructed. Unlikely to sway anyone not already on board with Richard D. James’ weirdo-funk, ‘Collapse’ is nevertheless a brilliant, warped addition to a canon like no other.”