Aphex Twin on “surreal” time Madonna and Kylie turned up to his London club night

He's also hinted at new music...

Aphex Twin has revealed that Madonna and Kylie once turned up to one of his London club nights.

The electronic musician, whose real name is Richard D. James, looked back at some of the early days of his career in a recent interview with Resident Advisor.

Recalling a night he put on with his label Rephlex Records, which launched in Cornwall in 1991, he told the publication that the two pop icons made a surprise appearance at the capital’s Soundshaft venue.

“Yes, Kylie turned up once and Madonna,” Aphex Twin remembered. “Highlight of that night for me was my slacker mate trying to chat Kylie up… Funny and surreal af.”

Elsewhere in the chat, James teased that some never-before-heard material from around the time of his 303-type tracks could see the light of day soon “before they perish”.

“They sounded a bit more rudimentary than the [Universal Indicator] records but shared the same nrg [sic],” he said. “[I’ve] got some very early videos we made at the Bowige as well, REALLY should upload those to [YouTube]!”

Meanwhile, Aphex Twin is set to perform at London’s Printworks later this year as part of Red Bull Music Festival. The upcoming headline slot will mark his first club show in London since 2009 and his first appearance in the capital since headlining Field Day in 2017.

The electronic icon released his ‘Collapse’ EP last year to widespread acclaim. In a four-star review, NME said of the project: “It’s music for Mad Max’s post-apocalyptic parties, rather than your aunt Maureen’s 60th – a mad-hatter’s box of tricks, blown up and reconstructed. Unlikely to sway anyone not already on board with Richard D. James’ weirdo-funk, ‘Collapse’ is nevertheless a brilliant, warped addition to a canon like no other.”