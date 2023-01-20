Aphex Twin teases Field Day 2023 appearance

Aphex Twin has launched a cryptic new website teasing a potential performance at the 2023 edition of Field Day.

This week (January 19) a new website titled 190823.co.uk appeared online, with Aphex Twin’s iconic logo attached.

The date – August 19, 2023 – coincides with the date of Field Day 2023 in London’s Victoria Park.

When visiting the website, the word ‘LONDON’ disintegrates, with Aphex’s logo visible within the two ‘O’s.

Fans are able to sign up for more information with their e-mail addresses, with Waxarch Limited – a Field Day-affiliated company – mentioned in the smallprint at the bottom of the page.

No official announcement has been shared about any potential involvement with Aphex Twin at Field Day 2023.

Aphex Twin has not released a full-length album since 2014’s ‘Syro’, with his recent activities often based around new technologies instead.

2021 also saw Aphex Twin announce that he was teaming up with the British tech company ODDSound to deliver a pioneering new synth plugin. The producer is working under his birth name Richard D. James for the MTS-ESP plugin, which is capable of becoming the master tuning device for synth set-ups.

The device has been lauded for its international capabilities, as programming equipment is traditionally centred around the Western tuning system – commonly known as the 12 Tones of Equal Temperament (12 TET).

In 2022, he then launched a new sample matching app called ‘Samplebrain’. In a post on his blog, Aphex – aka Richard James – revealed that the software, created by himself and Dave Griffiths, had been in development for two decades, and originally inspired by the emergence of Shazam.

Samplebrain is described as “a custom sample mashing app” that “chops samples up into a ‘brain’ of interconnected small sections called blocks, which are connected into a network by similarity. It processes a target sample, chopping it up into blocks in the same way, and tries to match each block with one in its brain to play in realtime.