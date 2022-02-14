Apink return with mesmerising new music video for ‘Dilemma’

K-pop girl group Apink have made their long-awaited return with ‘Dilemma’, the title track of their new special album ‘HORN’.

The new 11-track record is the girl group’s first project in nearly two years, since their April 2020 mini-album ‘Look’. Between the two projects, Apink had also released the song ‘Thank You’ in 2021, which is also featured on ‘HORN’.

Notably, all six members of the girl group have penned lyrics for the tracks on ‘HORN’. Son Na-eun had contributed lyrics to the song ‘HOLY MOLY’, while Chorong and Namjoo are the sole lyricists for ‘Free & Love’ and ‘Just Like This’, respectively. Additionally, Hayoung, Bomi and Eunji had also helped pen the songs ‘Trip’, ‘Thank You’ and ‘Dream’.

In the music video, Apink long for a lost lover, waiting forlornly for their return. “It’s okay even if the flame died out / It’s okay to pretend it’s love / I don’t care if I get hurt / It’ll hurt even more if I’m no longer in your mind,” they sing on the pre-chorus.

‘Horn’ also marks Apink’s first comeback since Son departed their longtime agency IST Entertainment (formerly known as Play M Entertainment). While she remains a member of the girl group, the agency shared that she would would not be participating in promotional activities for ‘HORN’ due to “scheduling conflicts”.

“The agency did our absolute best to adjust schedules and keep communication open so that Apink’s special album, which is for their meaningful 10th debut anniversary, would have all six members for the promotions,” it said.

After leaving IST Entertainment, Son signed with YG Entertainment as an actress in May 2021. At the time, her new agency said that it would provide support for Son as she faces “an important period in which she is making a new start as an actress”. She joins the ranks of other well-known actors under the agency, including Yoo Inna, Kang Dongwon, Lee Sungkyung and more.