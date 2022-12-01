Apple shares the 25 most Shazamed K-pop songs of 2022, featuring BTS, BLACKPINK, TREASURE and more

Apple Music has shared a list of the 25 most Shazamed K-pop songs of 2022.

As part of the redesign of Apple Music’s year-end Replay event, which saw the streaming service revamp the programme with elevated listening insights, personalised highlight reels and more for Apple Music users. Aside from launching tailor-made analyses for users, Apple Music has also shared several year-end charts of global music habits on the app, including the 25 K-pop songs that were Shazamed the most this year.

Clinching the top spot on the list is ‘Money’ by BLACKPINK member Lisa, who made her solo debut in September last year. The second, third and fourth songs on the list are BTS‘ ‘Moon’, ‘Epiphany’ and ‘Dynamite’ in that order, while BLACKPINK’s recent comeback single ‘Pink Venom’ rounded out the top five.

Two other BTS songs – ‘Butter’ and ‘Awake’ – landed the sixth and seventh spots, while the list’s top 10 is completed by TREASURE’s ‘DARARI’, BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’ and Jessi’s ‘Zoom’. Other artists with songs featured on the list include TWICE, Psy, BTS’ Jin, BTS’ Jungkook, IVE and B.I. See the full list, as compiled by Shazam and Apple Music, below.

Notably, BTS were the most Shazamed K-pop artist on this list, with 15 out of 25 songs belonging to the group’s discography. Several of these songs were solo releases by members such as Jin, Jungkook and Suga, as a result of the group announcing plans to take a break from group endeavours to focus on solo projects for the time being earlier this year.

The most Shazamed K-pop songs globally in 2022, according to Apple Music, are: