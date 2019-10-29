Apple announces AirPods Pro with noise cancellation

They’ll be out in stores tomorrow

Apple has announced the AirPods Pro, a new version of the company’s wireless earbuds with added noise cancellation functions.

The tech giant announced the AirPods Pro yesterday (October 28) in a press release. The earbuds are priced at around £193 ($249), and are now available to order on Apple’s website. The Airpods Pro will arrive in stores on Wednesday, October 30.

The AirPods Pro’s Active Noise Cancellation function “uses two microphones combined with advanced software to continuously adapt to each individual ear and headphone fit”, Apple explained.

The first of the two microphones faces outwards, detecting and analysing environmental noise. The AirPods Pro then “create an equivalent anti-noise that cancels out background noise before it reaches the listener’s ear”. The second microphone “listens toward the ear”, and the earbuds “cancel remaining noise detected by the microphone”.

Users can toggle between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode – which does not cancel out background noise – with a force sensor on the stem of the earbud.

The AirPods Pro also have a new design that is touted to make them sweat- and water-resistant. They also have what Apple dubs Adaptive EQ, which “automatically tunes the low- and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of an individual’s ear”. Watch Apple’s video introduction to the AirPods Pro below:

Apple launched the AirPods in 2016, releasing its second generation in March 2019. Just two weeks ago, Google unveiled its AirPods competitor, the Pixel Buds.

Earlier this month, Apple also launched the Mac software update Catalina, which phases out iTunes and distributes its functions across three different apps.