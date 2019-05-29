Apple announces first new iPod in four years

Still love an iPod?

Apple has announced the release of its first iPod in four years.

The latest incarnation of the now iconic music playing device comes in the form of the seventh generation iPod Touch, which is said to run “twice as fast” as its previous model due to an A10 Fusion chip.

According to Apple’s website, “The A10 Fusion chip brings up to twice the performance and three times better graphics to the new iPod touch2 — while still delivering great battery life. It powers augmented reality games and apps. And it makes everything you do feel faster and more fluid.”

The new iPod Touch is available to buy now via their official website.

Back in 2017, Apple discontinued the iPod Shuffle and Nano models. “We are simplifying our iPod line-up with two models of iPod touch now with double the capacity starting, said the tech giant at the time. The iPod classic was discontinued in 2014.

The original and revolutionary iPod launched in 2001, advertising itself as a way to carry 1,000 sings in your pocket. The Shuffle and Nano both followed a few years later in 2005, and remained on the market for over 10 years.