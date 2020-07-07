Apple Music introduces program to showcase African musicians

Apple Music has launched the ‘Africa Rising’ talent discovery program to showcase African musicians on its platforms.

The initiative sees emerging African artists promoted by the Apple Music editorial team on a bi-monthly basis. Selected artists will have their work showcased across the platform and feature on the Africa Rising companion playlist.

To coincide with the program launch, Apple Music has announced Nigerian singer-songwriter Omah Lay as the first Africa Rising feature artist.

“I have always used Apple Music, seeing my favorite artists on playlist covers and features but here I am looking pretty as Apple Music’s first Africa Rising artist,” said Lay in a statement.

“I am overwhelmed. Dreams really do come true.”

Lay, who was previously a member of rap group Lil King, released his debut solo EP ‘Get Layd’ last month. Three songs from the EP remain in the Top 10 songs on Apple Music Nigeria’s Top 100 singles chart, including his self-produced track ‘Bad Influence’.

“‘Bad Influence’ is actually a story of many things happening at the same time,” Lay explained in a recent interview with Okay Africa. “…It was inspired by a whole lot of things. It was me coming to Lagos. Being exposed to a new type of life, a lot of things around me, and putting all that experience together.”

The Africa Rising program joins a host of recent initiatives from Apple Music, including the return of Jehnny Beth’s ‘Start Making Sense’ show and the launch of Billie Eilish’s ‘Me & Dad Radio’.