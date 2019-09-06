Apple Music is finally accessible via your web browser

Lovely

Apple Music users will be able to finally access the streaming service via their browsers after a new application was launched.

Paying subscribers to the streaming service will now be able to access it by logging in with their Apple ID. At present, it’s currently in beta mode and gives listeners the chance to access both Beats 1 Radio and their own playlists.

Apple Music users can access it here.

This comes after Apple effectively heralded the end of iTunes earlier this year by announcing three new apps which will replace the pioneering music service.