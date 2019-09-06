Apple Music is finally accessible via your web browser

Lovely
Apple Music users will be able to finally access the streaming service via their browsers after a new application was launched.
Paying subscribers to the streaming service will now be able to access it by logging in with their Apple ID. At present, it’s currently in beta mode and gives listeners the chance to access both Beats 1 Radio and their own playlists.
Apple Music users can access it here.
This comes after Apple effectively heralded the end of iTunes earlier this year by announcing three new apps which will replace the pioneering music service.
Since launching in 2001, the media player has been one of the most influential tools in revolutionising the way in which we consume music around the globe.
But the tech giant announced that the service will be dissolved into three new apps called Music, TV and Podcasts – believed to be similar to how the services are already divided across iPhones and iPads. They will exist on both Windows PCs and as a standalone app on iOS.
All previous purchases will be still be accessible on Mac computers, an Apple spokesperson has confirmed.