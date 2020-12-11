Apple Music to introduce animated album covers

Apple Music has announced that animated album covers will soon be available on its streaming platform.

Animated playlist covers were introduced in the iOS 14 update, but the new feature will allow for artists to upload unique animated covers for their albums.

Apple have now announced that the feature will be available for albums as of the forthcoming iOS 14.3 and macOS Big Sur 11.1 update, expected early next week for the public.

Albums with exclusive animated artwork include Pearl Jam’s Gigaton and Big Sean’s Detroit 2, which you can see demonstrated in the tweets below.

iOS 14.3 adds support for animated album artwork in Apple Music 👀 pic.twitter.com/iNAw8ym4NH — iFenix (@iFenixx) December 10, 2020

Last week, meanwhile, it was announced that the vast majority of musicians earn less than £200 a year from music streaming platforms, according to a new survey.

The figures come from a survey of members belonging to songwriters’ body The Ivors Academy and the Musicians’ Union, which found that 82 per cent of respondents earned less than £200 from streaming in 2019, including some with “millions” of streams.

The survey results come amid an ongoing government inquiry into the impact of “the business models” operated by the likes of Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Google Play.